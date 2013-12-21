The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs In America

Health care and technology industries are booming in the United States, but which specific jobs are expected to grow over the next decade?

Using projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics on job growth from 2012 to 2022, we’ve identified the fastest-growing jobs in America.

There’s something for everyone, with at least 10 jobs that don’t require any education beyond high school, several that require only an associate’s degree, as well as jobs for those with master’s and doctoral degrees.

We ranked the jobs on projected percentage growth from 2012 to 2022. We also included the number of jobs expected to be added during that period, typical education needed, and the average salary.

30. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Per cent growth: 30.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 15,700

Median salary: $52,070

Typical education needed: Associate's degree

29. Helpers, construction trades

Per cent growth: 30.6%

Jobs added through 2022: 65,300

Median salary: $US26,570

Typical education needed: Not indicated

25. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Per cent growth: 31.6%

Jobs added through 2022: 131,500

Median salary: $US60,300

Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree

24. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Per cent growth: 33.2%

Jobs added through 2022: 31,300

Median salary: $US45,810

Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree

23. Dental hygienists

Per cent growth: 33.3%

Jobs added through 2022: 64,200

Median salary: $US70,210

Typical education needed: Associate's degree

18. Orthotists and prosthetists

Per cent growth: 35.5%

Jobs added through 2022: 3,000

Median salary: $US62,670

Typical education needed: Master's degree

17. Medical secretaries

Per cent growth: 36.0%

Jobs added through 2022: 189,200

Median salary: $US31,350

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

13. Helpers of electricians

Per cent growth: 36.9%

Jobs added through 2022: 22,400

Median salary: $US27,670

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

11. Segmental pavers

Segmental pavers make patios like this one

Per cent growth: 38.1%

Jobs added through 2022: 700

Median salary: $US33,720

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

10. Physician assistants

Per cent growth: 38.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 33,300

Median salary: $US90,930

Typical education needed: Master's degree

7. Genetic counselors

Per cent growth: 41.2%

Jobs added through 2022: 900

Median salary: $US56,800

Typical education needed: Master's degree

6. Helpers of brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters

Per cent growth: 43.0%

Jobs added through 2022: 10,500

Median salary: $US28,220

Typical education needed: Less than high school

1. Industrial-organizational psychologists

Per cent growth: 53.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 2,500

Median salary: $83,580

Typical education needed: Master's degree

