The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs In America

Health care and technology industries are booming in the United States, but which specific jobs are expected to grow over the next decade?

Using projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics on job growth from 2012 to 2022, we’ve identified the fastest-growing jobs in America.

There’s something for everyone, with at least 10 jobs that don’t require any education beyond high school, several that require only an associate’s degree, as well as jobs for those with master’s and doctoral degrees.

We ranked the jobs on projected percentage growth from 2012 to 2022. We also included the number of jobs expected to be added during that period, typical education needed, and the average salary.

30. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians Per cent growth: 30.4% Jobs added through 2022: 15,700 Median salary: $52,070 Typical education needed: Associate's degree 29. Helpers, construction trades Per cent growth: 30.6% Jobs added through 2022: 65,300 Median salary: $US26,570 Typical education needed: Not indicated 25. Market research analysts and marketing specialists Per cent growth: 31.6% Jobs added through 2022: 131,500 Median salary: $US60,300 Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree 24. Meeting, convention, and event planners Per cent growth: 33.2% Jobs added through 2022: 31,300 Median salary: $US45,810 Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree 23. Dental hygienists Per cent growth: 33.3% Jobs added through 2022: 64,200 Median salary: $US70,210 Typical education needed: Associate's degree 18. Orthotists and prosthetists Per cent growth: 35.5% Jobs added through 2022: 3,000 Median salary: $US62,670 Typical education needed: Master's degree 17. Medical secretaries Per cent growth: 36.0% Jobs added through 2022: 189,200 Median salary: $US31,350 Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent 13. Helpers of electricians Per cent growth: 36.9% Jobs added through 2022: 22,400 Median salary: $US27,670 Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent 11. Segmental pavers Segmental pavers make patios like this one Per cent growth: 38.1% Jobs added through 2022: 700 Median salary: $US33,720 Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent 10. Physician assistants Per cent growth: 38.4% Jobs added through 2022: 33,300 Median salary: $US90,930 Typical education needed: Master's degree 7. Genetic counselors Per cent growth: 41.2% Jobs added through 2022: 900 Median salary: $US56,800 Typical education needed: Master's degree 6. Helpers of brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters Per cent growth: 43.0% Jobs added through 2022: 10,500 Median salary: $US28,220 Typical education needed: Less than high school 1. Industrial-organizational psychologists Per cent growth: 53.4% Jobs added through 2022: 2,500 Median salary: $83,580 Typical education needed: Master's degree

