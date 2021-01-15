These are the top 10 fastest growing job searches in Australia, according to Gumtree

Aussies are searching for hospitality jobs on Gumtree. Image: Getty

Gumtree has revealed the top 10 fastest growing job search terms on its platform.

Topping the list are searches for waitressing, hospitality and retail.

On the flip side, the job search terms that have seen a decline include aged care and security.

With COVID restrictions easing at varying levels across Australia, Gumtree Jobs has seen a spike in searches. The top job searches in particular are for positions in the hospitality, retail and trade industries.

Gumtree revealed the fastest growing search terms on its job site, with ‘waitress’ and ‘hospitality’ leading the charge. It comes as restaurants and cafes have began reopening their doors following strict lockdown owners in parts of Australia.

People were also looking for ‘all rounder’ and ‘apprentice’ positions thanks to a boom in home improvement and DIY projects during the pandemic.

These are the top 10 search terms on Gumtree jobs:

Waitress (increased 287%) Hospitality (increased 283%) Retail (increased 125%) All Rounder (increased 117%) Kitchen Hand (increased 108%) Chef (increased 41%) Barista (increased 27%) Florist (increased 19%) Assistant (increased 18%) Apprentice (increased 13%)

On the flip side there has been a drop in search traffic for positions in aged care, security and courier services. Nannying has also fallen as more people work from home.

These are the fastest declining job search terms:

Aged Care (decreased 84%) Security (decreased 65%) Courier (decreased 59%) Nanny (decreased 56%) Deckhand (decreased 40%) Fruit Picking (decreased 39%) Cleaner (decreased 29%) Operator (decreased 29%) Painter (decreased 29%) Reception (decreased 18%)

Gumtree’s data comes after LinkedIn revealed that Gen Y are more likely to switch jobs in 2021 (42%) compared to the average Australian. It found that 17% of this generation have pivoted during the pandemic but are planning to go into something else in the future, such as a new job or pursuing further education.

On a broader scale, there have been more job vacancies springing up in Australia, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with Aussie businesses hiring for a record 254,400 jobs in November.

