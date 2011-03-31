The 14 Hottest Housing Markets In The World

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr

The real estate situation in the United States may be ugly, but it’s not like that everywhere in the world.Recent data from Knight Frank shows some markets boomed big in 2010. Not surprisingly, Asian markets like China, Hong Kong, and Singapore made the cut. But Central European stars like Poland also impressed.



If you’re just looking at troubled spots like Ireland and Spain, you’re missing out on booms that could turn into the next bubble.

