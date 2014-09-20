Here's The Fastest Growing County In Every State

We’ve recently been very interested in finding demographically strange places in the United States. Here, we look at what counties are growing the fastest in each state.

Using data from the Census Bureau’s annual population estimates, we found the county in every state that had the fastest year over year growth rate between July 2012 and July 2013. Here are the counties, along with the per cent change in population:

The extremely small Loving County, TX went from a population of 78 in 2012 to 95 in 2013, making it by far the fastest growing county in the country. Meanwhile, states in New England have counties that grew very slowly or shrank.

Here’s a table showing the 2012 and 2013 populations of the counties, as well as the per cent increase in population:

