11 Red Hot Economies That Will Boom In 2011

Emerging markets are going to keep booming in 2011, unless the train jumps the track.
We picked out the highest projected growth rates listed on Economy Watch. India and China are the biggest economies on the list, along with small countries in Asia and Africa.
The big danger in all of these countries of course is inflation.
Projected growth 2011: 7.395%
Last year's rate: 7.225%
GDP: $6 billion
Background: Laos has a per capita GDP of $984. Its agricultural sector accounts for 51% of its GDP and employs about 85% of its population. It also relies on exports of coffee, tin and gold. Foreign countries are now tapping Laos for its copper and iron reserves.
Projected growth 2011: 7.548%
Last year's rate: 6.453%
GDP: $10 billion
Background: Mozambique has an agriculture based economy. It derives most of its revenue through the export of sugar, cashew nuts and tobacco. Bloomberg reported that the country expects to earn $2.4 billion through exports in 2011 and is looking at inflation rate of 8% in the coming year. It has a per capita GDP of $473
Projected growth 2011: 7.663%
Last year's rate: 6.96%
GDP: $31 billion
Background: Ethiopia's agricultural sector accounts for nearly 45% of the country's GDP. Coffee and sesame are two of the country's biggest exports. Ethiopia has a per capita GDP of $364 and in 2010, devalued its currency by 17% to maintain its competitiveness in the export market, Nazret reported.
Projected growth 2011: 7.883%
Last year's rate: 7.266%
GDP: $80 billion
Background: Iraq derives most of its revenue through the export of oil. It has a per capita GDP of $2,625. The country's economy has surged since it signed over oil-fields to foreign companies like Exxon Mobil and BP for billions of dollars, stabilised its currency, and checked its inflation rate, according to Bloomberg.
Projected growth 2011: 8.251%
Last year's rate: 7.055%
GDP: $85 billion
Background: Angola derives 50% of its GDP through oil and relies heavily on diamonds and agriculture. It has a per capita GDP of $4,812. The government has reduced interest rates to draw foreign investment and tightened its policy to lower inflation rates according to Bloomberg.
Projected growth 2011: 8.43%
Last year's rate: 8.777%
GDP: $1,367 billion
Background: With a per capita GDP of $1,176, India is fast shifting from an agricultural to an industrial economy. The agricultural sector of the economy, however, still employs 66% of the work force. The IT, service and industrial sectors are the largest contributors to India's GDP. With high inflation and a 9.4% unemployment rate, India's economy has a few hurdles to jump in 2011.
Projected growth 2011: 9.003%
Last year's rate: 5.915%
GDP: $946 million
Background: Before civil war broke out in the 1980s, Liberia's iron ore exports had made it one of Africa's richest nations. The country's biggest exports now are rubber and timber. With an 80% unemployment rate, Liberia's GDP is largely supported by foreign capital but its October elections could bring much needed change. Liberia now has a paltry per capita GDP of $226.
Projected growth 2011: 9.908%
Last year's rate: 10.04%
GDP: $5,365 billion
Background: With a per capita GDP of $4,282, China has large inequalities in its urban and rural population. Exports and foreign investments account for most of China's GDP but the economy is leaning towards consuming more. China recently overtook Japan and is poised to outgrow the US by 2027 Bloomberg reported.
Projected growth 2011: 12.178%
Last year's rate: 11.996%
GDP: N/A
Background: Turkmenistan draws a large portion of its GDP from oil, gas and cotton exports. Industrial production accounts for 41% of its GDP and the service sector accounts for 48% of its GDP. The country has an unemployment rate as high as 70%, and has a per capita GDP of $3,663. The agricultural sector remains the country's largest employer.
Projected growth 2011: 14.337%
Last year's rate: 18.535%
GDP: $111 billion
Background: Qatar's holdings account for 15% of global gas reserves. It is one of the richest countries in the Middle-East because of its oil exports and has a per capita GDP of $74,422. It has a 0.5% unemployment rate, and has seen a large population of immigrants enter the country as a result of its construction boom. This population is only likely to grow since the country won the bid to host the World Cup in 2022.
Projected growth 2011: 20.146%
Last year's rate: 4.5%
GDP: $18 billion
Background: Ghana is the second largest cocoa producer in the world and is rich in gold and timber. Oil production has also boosted its economy yet it's per capita GDP flags at $761. In 2010 it managed to lower its inflation rate but is struggling with a 21% graduate unemployment rate according to AllAfrica.
