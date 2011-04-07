15 Gigantic Corporations That Are Still Growing Like Mad

Photo: www.jawshark.com

Corporations are like sharks: They need to keep moving or they will drown. But as they get large, rapid growth becomes much more of a challenge.Still, some companies in the right industries, and with the right products manage to pull it off.



We’ve put together a list of gigantic companies that are doing it.

This list is based on the average growth rate in the revenues of the world’s 50 largest public companies over the past five years (excluding a few Chinese companies for which we had trouble getting data).

(This list has been revised as of April 7 to reflect an error in the original.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.