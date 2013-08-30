America's 10 Fastest-Growing Companies

Even in a sluggish economy, there are a few American companies that are killing it.

Fortune released its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in America today, ranked by revenue and EPS growth rates, and total return over three years.

Some of the companies that are doing well are a reflection of the economy, beneficiaries of the oil and natural gas boom. Others are involved in the technologies of the future, like 3D printing and fibre optic lasers.

All of them are growing at an absolutely breakneck pace.

The numbers provided are three-year averages.

10. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Revenue Growth: 65% Profit Growth: 95% Total Return: 43% Everybody expected Green Mountain's business to implode after it lost exclusivity for K-Cups, the popular single cup brewery. Customers have proven surprisingly loyal. Source: Fortune 8. IPG Photonics Revenue growth: 46% Profit growth: 153% Total return: 59% IPG Photonics develops optical fibre-based lasers used in a variety of fields, from manufacturing to medicine. Lasers are an increasingly efficient tool for companies looking to cut costs and modernize the way they make things. Source: Fortune 7. Virtus Investment Partners Revenue Growth: 35% Profit Growth: 276% Total Return: 111% Virtus is a rapidly growing mutual fund company that spun out of Phoenix in 2008 before going public a year later. Money's been flowing in for 17 consecutive quarters. Source: Fortune 6. CVR Energy Sugar Land, TX Revenue Growth: 38% Profit Growth: 177% Total Return: 98% The Sugar Land, TX-based refiner and fertiliser manufacturer has seen outsize benefit from the glut of crude oil in the interior United States. Source: Fortune 4. On Assignment Revenue Growth: 47% Profit Growth: 141% Total Return: 74% On Assignment is a temporary staffing company that focuses on tech, health care, and life sciences. In a still weak economy, skilled temps are in high demand. Source: Fortune 3. Questcor Pharmaceuticals Not a Questcor lab Revenue Growth: 85% Profit Growth: 107% Total Return: 66% Questcor bought the rights to Acthar Gel, an anti-inflammatory drug, for $US100,000 in 2001. Now it's being prescribed for a wide variety of conditions, including MS, and the company charges $28,000 a vial. Source: Fortune 2. HollyFrontier Revenue Growth: 60% Profit Growth: 250% Total Return: 57% HollyFrontier is the result of a merger between Holly Corporation and Frontier Oil. The company got a boost after an oil glut pushed prices down, though profit has slowed recently. Source: Fortune 1. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Dublin, Ireland Revenue Growth: 68% Profit Growth: 279% Total Return: 106% Jazz's success comes mostly from the narcolepsy drug Xyrem, known as an 'orphan' drug, or one that treats a rare disorder and faces little or no competition. Source: Fortune

