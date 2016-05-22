Here's the fastest growing city in every state

The US Census Bureau recently released their annual population estimates for 749 incorporated cities with at least 50,000 residents.

We previously looked at the fastest growing and shrinking cities across the US, and now we turn to individual states.

Using the Census data, we found the city of at least 50,000 residents with the highest population growth rate over the year between July 1, 2014 and July 1, 2015 in (almost every) US state.

Unfortunately, Vermont had no cities above the population cutoff, and West Virginia and Alaska’s cities in the Census Bureau’s set all saw their populations shrink over the year, so they are excluded in the map.

Here’s the fastest growing city in each of the other 47 states, along with the population growth rate:

