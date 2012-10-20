The 31 Fastest-Growing Cities On The Planet

More people in history live in cities than ever before in our planets history.Urbanization rates have increased dramatically in the last decade, according to a new report by the U.N. Settlements Program, UN-Habitat.

But the way people are urbanizing are changing. People aren’t flocking to Europe and the United States as they did a century ago . A new class of cities is on the rise, and millions of people migrating to these new hubs throughout the developing world.

Business Insider analysed the population growth from 1990 to the 2025 estimates for just under 600 of the world’s most populous cities.

31. Xiamen, China

1990 Population: 639,000

2010 Population: 2,207,000

2025 Population: 3,112,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 387.0%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

30. Niamey, Niger

1990 Population: 432,000

2010 Population: 1,048,000

2025 Population: 2,105,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 387.3%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

29. Nanyang, Henan province, China

1990 Population: 228,000

2010 Population: 867,000

2025 Population: 1,135,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 397.8%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

28. Luanda, Angola

1990 Population: 1,568,000

2010 Population: 4,772,000

2025 Population: 8,077,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 415.1%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

27. Kabul, Afghanistan

1990 Population: 1,282,000

2010 Population: 3,731,000

2025 Population: 6,888,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 437.3%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

26. Yiyang, Hunan province, China

1990 Population: 191,000

2010 Population: 820,000

2025 Population: 1,043,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 446.1%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

25. Huambo, Angola

1990 Population: 326,000

2010 Population: 1,034,000

2025 Population: 1,789,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 448.8%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

24. Shantou, China

1990 Population: 724,000

2010 Population: 3,704,000

2025 Population: 4,222,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 483.1%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

23. Jiangmen, China

1990 Population: 190,000

2010 Population: 1,103,000

2025 Population: 1,448,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 504.2%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

22. Maoming, China

1990 Population: 173,000

2010 Population: 803,000

2025 Population: 1,053,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 508.7%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

21. Haikou, China

1990 Population: 331,000

2010 Population: 1,586,000

2025 Population: 2,065,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 523.9%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

20. Shaoxing, China

1990 Population: 181,000

2010 Population: 853,000

2025 Population: 1,066,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 537.0%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

19. Sana'a, Yemen

1990 Population: 653,000

2010 Population: 2,342,000

2025 Population: 4,296,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 557.9%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

18. Jieyang, China

1990 Population: 176,000

2010 Population: 1,384,000

2025 Population: 1,828,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 558.0%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

17. Lilongwe, Malawi

1990 Population: 266,000

2010 Population: 865,000

2025 Population: 1,784,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 570.7%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

16. Zhuhai, China

1990 Population: 220,000

2010 Population: 1,252,000

2025 Population: 1,516,00

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 589.1%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

15. Taizhou, Jiangsu province, China

1990 Population: 158,000

2010 Population: 795,000

2025 Population: 1,101,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 596.8%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

14. Linyi, Shandong province, China

1990 Population: 260,000

2010 Population: 1,427,000

2025 Population: 1,827,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 602.7%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

13. Kigali, Rwanda

1990 Population: 219,000

2010 Population: 939,000

2025 Population: 1,690,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 671.7%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

12. Fuyang, China

1990 Population: 142,000

2010 Population: 874,000

2025 Population: 1,119,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 688.0%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

11. Zhongshan, China

1990 Population: 393,000

2010 Population: 736,000

2025 Population: 3,114,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 692.4%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

10. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

1990 Population: 537,000

2010 Population: 1,908,000

2025 Population: 4,332,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 706.7%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

9. Quanzhou, China

1990 Population: 174,000

2010 Population: 1,068

2025 Population:1,462,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 740.2%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

8. Huizhou, China

1990 Population: 205,000

2010 Population: 1,384,000

2025 Population: 1,828,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 791.7%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

7. Abuja, Nigeria

1990 Population: 330,000

2010 Population: 1,995,000

2025 Population: 3,361,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 918.5%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

6. Dongguan, Guangdong province, China

1990 Population: 553,000

2010 Population: 5,347,000

2025 Population: 6,852,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 1139.1%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

5. Shenzhen, China

1990 Population: 875,000

2010 Population: 9,005,000

2025 Population: 11,146,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 1173.8%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

4. Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast

1990 Population: 136,000

2010 Population: 885,000

2025 Population: 1,797,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 1221.3%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

3. Jinjiang, China

1990 Population: 98,000

2010 Population: 858,000

2025 Population: 1,303,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 1229.6%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

2. Foshan, China

1990 Population: 429,000

2010 Population: 4,033,000

2025 Population: 6,242,0000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 1355.0%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

1. Puning, China

1990 Population: 76,000

2010 Population: 911,000

2025 Population: 1,255,000

Growth from 1990 to 2025: 1551.3%

Source: State of the World's Cities 2012/2013

