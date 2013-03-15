The Fastest Growing Cities And Counties In America

Nine in 10 of America’s fastest-growing counties by population are in states that went for Mitt Romney in November, according to new Census data.



Only Fredericksburg, Virginia made the cut among blue states. Growth in the rest was largely driven by America’s oil boom, the Census said.

The data’s for July 2011 through July 2012. Here’s the list:

per cent Increase1. Chattahoochee, Ga. 10.1 2. Williams, N.D. 9.3 3. Geary, Kan. 7.4 4. Richland, Mont. 6.6 5. Stark, N.D. 6.5 6. Fredericksburg, Va. 5.6 7. Long, Ga. 5.6 8. St. Bernard, La. 5.3 9. Russell, Ala. 5.1 10. Midland, Texas 4.7Meanwhile, eight in 10 metro areas (population 50,000 or more) are in red states. And the two that aren’t are both in the same state, Florida.

Here’s the list:

1. Midland, Texas 4.6 2. Clarksville, Tenn.-Ky. 3.7 3. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Fla. 3.6 4. The Villages, Fla. 3.4 5. Odessa, Texas 3.4 6. Jacksonville, N.C. 3.3 7. Austin-Round Rock, Texas 3.0 8. Casper, Wyo. 3.0 9. Columbus, Ga.-Ala. 2.9 10. Manhattan, Kan. 2.8The percentage is even larger for micro areas — Pullman, Washington, home of Washington State University, is the lone blue state representative:

per cent Increase1. Williston, N.D. 9.3 2. Junction City, Kan. 7.4 3. Dickinson, N.D. 6.5 4. Andrews, Texas 4.7 5. Vernal, Utah 4.1 6. Heber, Utah 3.8 7. Elk City, Okla. 3.5 8. Elko, Nev. 3.5 9. Pullman, Wash. 3.4 10. Fort Polk South, La. 3.2

