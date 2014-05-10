The Fastest-Growing Boy's Baby Name In America Comes From Duck Dynasty

Andy Kiersz
Duck DynastyAssociated Press

After looking at the most popular baby names of 2013 recently released by the Social Security Administration, we decided to take a look at the names whose popularity is growing the fastest.

A couple of interesting patterns jumped out at us.

We found the per cent change in the number of babies born in 2013 and 2012 with a particular name for each name that showed up in the top 500 most popular names in both years.

Here are the fifteen fastest-growing boys’ names:

2013 fastest growing boys names jase highlightedBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Social Security Administration

There were more than four times as many baby boys named Jase born in 2013 as in 2012. Jase Robertson is one of the stars of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty,” which has been growing in popularity for the last few years.

And here are the fastest-growing girls’ names:

2013 fastest growing girls names aria and arya highlightedBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Social Security Administration

While none of the girls’ names had the explosion in popularity that Jase did for boys, both Arya and Aria jumped by over 50% between 2012 and 2013. Arya Stark is one of the protagonists of HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones.”

While it’s certainly possible that these shifts in popularity are a coincidence, it’s always fun to see how trends in baby names occasionally track with trends in pop culture.

