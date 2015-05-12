Gannon, Dayleza and the other fastest growing baby names in America

Every year around Mother’s Day, the Social Security Administration releases statistics on the frequency of baby names. Business Insider took a look at the recent history of 2014’s most popular baby names for boys and girls.

Here, we take a look at the baby names that had the biggest increases in popularity between 2013 and 2014. For each of the 500 most popular boys’ names and girls’ names, we calculated the per cent change in the number of babies with each name from 2013 to 2014.

Here are the 20 girls’ names with the biggest increase over that year:

Notably, the fourth fastest growing girls’ name is Elsa, the main character in Disney’s 2013 super-hit “Frozen.”

Here are the 20 boys’ names with the biggest year over year per cent increase:

