The 10 Fastest Growing American Brands

Photo: True Religion
American consumers are still depressed about the economy. Despite the gloom and doom, there are some specialty retail, and consumer electronic brands like Under Armour and Apple that are growing fast.RetailSails is out with a new report that tracks 178 U.S. based retail chains, with over $1.5 trillion in retail store sales over the last four quarters.
We picked the 25 fastest growing chains, along with their total revenue and sales per square feet, to provide a larger picture of how the brands are doing overall.
YoY revenue change: 38.4%
Revenue: $115 million
Sales per square feet: $811
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 41.2%
Revenue: $202 million
Sales per square feet: $1,096
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 41.7%
Revenue: $681 million
Sales per square feet: $1,800
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 60.2%
Revenue: $165 million
Sales per square feet: $514
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 65.4%
Revenue: $224 million
Sales per square feet: $780
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 70.5%
Revenue: $14.1 billion
Sales per square feet: $5,647
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 74.9%
Revenue: $47 million
Sales per square feet: $268
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 99.6%
Revenue: $78 million
Sales per square feet: $1,016
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 114.9%
Revenue: $16 million
Sales per square feet: $455
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
YoY revenue change: 161.1%
Revenue: $137 million
Sales per square feet: $458
Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.