The 10 Fastest Growing American Brands

Photo: True Religion

American consumers are still depressed about the economy. Despite the gloom and doom, there are some specialty retail, and consumer electronic brands like Under Armour and Apple that are growing fast.RetailSails is out with a new report that tracks 178 U.S. based retail chains, with over $1.5 trillion in retail store sales over the last four quarters.



We picked the 25 fastest growing chains, along with their total revenue and sales per square feet, to provide a larger picture of how the brands are doing overall.

#10 Kate Spade - Liz Claiborne (LIZ) YoY revenue change: 38.4% Revenue: $115 million Sales per square feet: $811

#9 True Religion (TRLG) YoY revenue change: 41.2% Revenue: $202 million Sales per square feet: $1,096

Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.

#8 Lululemon Athletica (LULU) YoY revenue change: 41.7% Revenue: $681 million Sales per square feet: $1,800

Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.

#7 Francesca's (FRAN) YoY revenue change: 60.2% Revenue: $165 million Sales per square feet: $514

#6 Under Armour (UA) YoY revenue change: 65.4% Revenue: $224 million Sales per square feet: $780

#5 Apple (AAPL) YoY revenue change: 70.5%

Revenue: $14.1 billion Sales per square feet: $5,647

Source: RetailSails. Figures are for in-store sales only. Revenue and sales per square foot are on a trailing twelve months (ttm) basis. Revenue change is on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica is included because a significant portion of its business operations are in the U.S.

#4 Gilly Hicks - Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) YoY revenue change: 74.9% Revenue: $47 million

Sales per square feet: $268

#3 Vera Bradley (VRA) YoY revenue change: 99.6%

Revenue: $78 million Sales per square feet: $1,016

#2 Joe's Jeans (JOEZ) YoY revenue change: 114.9%

Revenue: $16 million

Sales per square feet: $455

#1 Loft Outlets - Ann Taylor (ANN) YoY revenue change: 161.1%

Revenue: $137 million Sales per square feet: $458

Revenue: $137 million Sales per square feet: $458

Now check out where this brands could go to push growth higher... The 10 Fastest Growing Shopping Districts In The World >

