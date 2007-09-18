Fastest Growing Site? GodTube.com. Welcome to Jesus 2.0

Comscore says the “faith-based” YouTube derivative GodTube.com showed 973% month-on-month growth in August — the first month in which the site was officially launched — and is currently attracting 3 million uniques. Chris Wyatt, CEO and Founder:



“GodTube.com’s success is proof positive that Jesus 2.0 is the wave of the future. Our entire culture is becoming internet focused. Today, people use the internet to search for practically everything they need in life — Why not their faith?” GodTube puff.

GodTube.com has pioneered the formation of a virtual church community online and has successfully connected with millions of people seeking a new way to experience their faith. Broadcasting over 800,000 hours of video, GodTube.com has becomes a true online community where users can upload, share, watch and comment. With more than 20,000 videos offering a diverse array of content ranging from humorous youth-oriented videos to powerful testimonials, GodTube.com is attracting people of all ages and backgrounds.

