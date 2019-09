30 American Jobs Headed For The Trash Pile

Tree-fellers, shoemakers, and postal clerks, beware. More than 30% of these jobs may disappear over the next 10 years.

A new release from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics sheds light on which American occupations will shrink the most in the coming decade. The 30 fastest-declining jobs are ranked by projected per cent decrease between 2012 and 2022, and are expected to lose between 15% and 43% of their workers.

Some industries are taking a bigger blow than others. Textile work, for example, is tanking. And many U.S. Postal Service workers may soon be hanging up their mail bags.

Want a career that will thrive over the next decade and beyond? Then stay away from these fields.

