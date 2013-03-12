AT&T's 4G LTE Speeds Are The Fastest You Can Get

Rootmetrics has issued a very comprehensive report on the current state of 4G LTE networks in the country.



Be sure to head over there for the extensive breakdown, but here are three interesting tidbits.

AT&T has the fastest LTE speeds for both uploads and downloads.

T-Mobile offers the fastest non-LTE service.

Verizon’s LTE service area is humongous compared to those of other companies, and is only slightly slower than AT&T.

Sprint’s limited in both speed and coverage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.