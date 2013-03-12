AT&T's 4G LTE Speeds Are The Fastest You Can Get

Dylan Love
Rootmetrics has issued a very comprehensive report on the current state of 4G LTE networks in the country.

Be sure to head over there for the extensive breakdown, but here are three interesting tidbits.

  • AT&T has the fastest LTE speeds for both uploads and downloads.
  • T-Mobile offers the fastest non-LTE service.
  • Verizon’s LTE service area is humongous compared to those of other companies, and is only slightly slower than AT&T.
  • Sprint’s limited in both speed and coverage.

