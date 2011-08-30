Faster Egg Sandwich Orders Are One Surprise Upside Of The Post-Hurricane Irene Commute To Wall Street

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you commute into New York, your post-Hurricane Irene commute was affected significantly today.And it looks like depending on where you live, the commute either surprised to the upside or downside.



One surprise downside from Bloomberg:

Susanne Petronella, a floor clerk for GI Brokerage at the NYSE, lives in the borough of Queens. She drove into the city with four other people over the Brooklyn Bridge.

“I’m usually still in bed right now,” she said in front of the NYSE before 7 a.m., while smoking a cigarette. “My hair’s not done. My makeup’s not done…”

And a surprise upside:

Phil Prothro lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, and left home at the usual time, arriving in Manhattan by PATH train.

“It was actually a pleasant commute,” said Prothro, who works at GDS International. “No problems at all. It was on time and empty, and I was expecting it to be late and full.”

He said Wall Street was more empty than it normally is. “This is very unusual,” he said, while waiting for an egg and cheese sandwich from a cart at about 7:40 a.m. “It’s how I wish it was every day.”

