Fastbrick Robotics has put a $2 million price tag on its one-armed robot bricklayer

Building a house by robot. Image: Supplied.

Perth-based Fastbrick Robotics says its one-armed bricklaying robot will cost about $2 million when it goes into full production.

The company, in an investor presentation released today, says it hopes to be supplying customers with Hadrian X machines, the commercial version of the prototype, in 2019.

“Fastbrick Robotics plans to scale the construction of Hadrian X with the assistance of well established and recognised global manufacturers,” the company said.

“The unit price of $2 million per Hadrian X unit offers a very high return on investment, giving business a very strong case for these machines.”

Delivery of the first commercial Hadrian X unit, mounted on a truck with a 30 metre boom robotic arm, is due this year.

In the December quarter, ethical fund Hunter Hall made a $8 million investment in Fastbrick, giving it a 17.2% holding.

Here’s an animation of the robot in action:

The Hadrian X requires minimal human interaction and works day and night, laying up to 1,000 bricks an hour — about the output of two human bricklayers for a day.

“We actually print a house, layer by layer .. almost as if it’s growing out of the ground,” says Fastbrick chief technical officer Mark Pivac.

Fastbrick company listed on the ASX in November 2015 in a reverse takeover of DMY Capital. An oversubscribed IPO raised $5.75 million at 2 cents a share.

Today the shares were up 2.2% to 9.2 cents each.

The prototype Hadrian 105 robot, the first of its kind, can be seen in action below:

