This brick-laying robot can build a house in just two days

Get ready for construction projects to move along a lot faster.
The Australian company Fastbrick Robotics recently revealed a robot that can lay over 1,000 bricks per hour. The robot, dubbed the Hadrian X, is capable of building a house in just two days — that’s four times faster than human workers.
Hadrian X basically consists of a truck with a long, 98-foot robotic arm. First, it cuts and grinds the bricks before stacking them. Then it automatically applies an adhesive to make sure the bricks all stick together.
The robot uses a laser-guided system to figure out where to place each brick. Fastbrick Robotics wrote on its website that it plans on commercialising Hadrian X.
Here’s a closer look:
