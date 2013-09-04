Learn The Secrets To Fast-Growing Audiences And Big Exits At Startup 2013

Eric Schmidt once famously advised Sheryl Sandberg to “g

et on a rocket ship,” meaning work for a fast-growing company. At Startup 2013, founders of three “rocket ship” companies will share the secrets to growing exceptionally fast and turning large audiences into massive exits:

Bleacher Report sold to Turner Media for more than $US200 million last August.

OMGPOP found success in its hit game, “Draw Something,” and was bought by Zynga for more than $US200 million.

Upworthy is possibly the fastest-growing media company of all time. It grew from zero to 30 million unique visitors in 14 months.

Join us at Startup 2013 and hear from their founders, Bryan Goldberg, Dan Porter, and Peter Koechley.

Plus, you’ll have the chance to attend “Startup University,” run in partnership with General Assemb.ly. Choose from more than 15 classes taught by General Assemb.ly experts on topics ranging from growth hacking to data-driven PR, pitching your startup to VCs, and more. In the afternoon, you’ll hear from top entrepreneurs from NYC and the Valley, VCs, and other experts.

For a full list of classes and afternoon programming, see the Startup agenda.

And after a full day, enjoy a networking reception with stunning views of the Hudson.

Grab your early-bird tickets (at entrepreneur-friendly rates) before they expire.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities at Startup 2013, please contact [email protected].

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for Startup updates.

