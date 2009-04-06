"Fast & Furious" Leaves All Other Movies In The Dust

Wow. Fast & Furious took in an estimated $72.5 million this weekend, an unheard of amount for an April movie. That beats Anger Management‘s record for highest-grossing April opening by $30 million. Universal’s street-racing sequel also must have produced a lot of sold-out theatres because its per theatre average is an equally astonishing $20,950. The film also scored internationally, pulling in $30 million overseas, which means it’s already recouped its $85 million budget.

Fast & Furious also has the best opening weekend in the franchise, the biggest opening of 2009, and the best non-holiday, three-day opening in Universal history.

Monsters vs. Aliens easily locks up second place with another $30M+ weekend, making this the first April weekend in history with two $30M+ grossing movies. The film made $33.5 million in its second frame. Third place goes to Lionsgate’s The Haunting in Connecticut with $9.5 million. The still-strong Knowing and I Love You, Man grabbed the fourth and fifth spots with $8.1 million and $7.8 million. Meanwhile, this weekend’s other wide release, Miramax’s Adventureland, banked $6 million, in line with expectations but not enough to make the top 5.

All domestic box-office data comes from Box Office Mojo



