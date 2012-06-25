DARRELL ISSA: Obama's 'Fast And Furious' Program Is Like Bush's 'On Steroids'

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player



Congressman Darrell Issa, the chair of the House Oversight Committee leading the investigation into the Obama administration’s “Fast and Furious” gun-walking operation, blasted the Obama administration and Attorney General Eric Holder on Sunday while disspelling any notion of partisanship in the proceedings.

Issa appeared on three Sunday morning talk shows — “Fox News Sunday,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” and ABC’s “This Week” — and most notable was his extensive interview with “This Week” guest host Jake Tapper.

Tapper pointed out that a similar gun-walking operation was started under President George W. Bush. Why not call Bush officials to testify before the House committee to get to the heart of how it started?

Issa said the Obama administration has provided all documents related to gun-walking operations under the Bush administration.

“This is an example where Eric Holder would have you believe it started under Bush and closed up under him,” Issa said. “No, it started under Bush, was closed up under Bush, reopened under President Obama, and, in fact, got to be on steroids.”

Issa also bashed the Obama administration for its use of executive privilege. Bush invoked the privilege six times during his presidency, and Bill Clinton used it 14 times. The difference here, Issa said, is the potential “covering-up of criminal activities.”

“Even the president, and certainly all the agencies, cannot hold back information related to covering up criminal activities or talking about them,” Issa said. “That’s what we’re looking for here.”

The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on whether to hold the Attorney General Holder in contempt of Congress. Issa said recently that he expects at least 31 Democrats to join Republicans in the contempt vote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.