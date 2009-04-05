"Fast & Furious" Already Speeding Past Competition

Whoa! Who knew that many people were interested in seeing Fast & Furious? But shockingly, the movie sped out of the gate with a $30 million Friday, which means it could make $65 million for the weekend.

That’s way more than most box-office prognosticators expected from the much buzzed-about reunion of original stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez. Most experts estimated the movie would make somewhere in the $40 million range for the three-day frame, but now it’s already 3/4 of the way there. Unless it drops off significantly today and tomorrow, Fast & Furious should easily shatter the record for biggest April opening weekend, which belongs to the Adam Sandler/Jack Nicholson film Anger Management. It would also give Vin Diesel and Paul Walker the best opening weekends of their careers.

