The action-packed first trailer for the next 'Fast and Furious' movie is here

After a brief teaser Friday, the first official trailer for the next “Fast and Furious” movie is here and it looks like it will be as action-packed and over-the-top as the most recent ones in the franchise.

The eighth film in the series, called “The Fate of the Furious,” takes place after Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and the rest of the “Fast and Furious” team has returned to a somewhat normal life. That changes when Dom gets roped back into the crime world via a mysterious woman played by Charlize Theron.

The next instalment in the franchise will have the crew head to New York City and Cuba to the arctic Barents Sea.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Kurt Russell return alongside Vin Diesel for the sequel. Theron, Scott Eastwood, and Helen Mirren join the Fast crew.

“The Fate of the Furious” will be in theatres April 14, 2017.

Check out the trailer below:

