This calculator will tell you how many hours of activity you need to work off fast-food meals

Marina Nazario

Ever wonder how many hours of activity you need to do in order to burn off a fast food meal?

HomeRemedyShop.com, a US based health website, developed a fast food calculator that will tell you.

The website uses an equation that will estimate the length of time you need to spend doing a variety of activities to burn off your meal.

Then, it will show you a list of healthier options with the same caloric intake, that you could eat instead.

We developed a list of meals from the top seven fast food chains, plus Chipotle.

The weight we used is based off of the average weight of an American male (195.5 pounds) and female (166.2 pounds), according to the CDC. It does not take into account body fat and muscle. 

 

Subway -- Female

Homeremedyshop.com

Subway -- Male

Homeremedyshop.com

Taco Bell -- Female

Homeremedyshop.com

Taco Bell -- Male

Homeremedyshop.com

Wendy's -- Female

Homeremedyshop.com

Wendy's -- Male

Homeremedyshop.com

Burger King -- Female

Homeremedyshop.com

Burger King -- Male

Homeremedyshop.com

Dunkin' Doughnuts -- Female

Homeremedyshop.com

Dunkin' Doughnuts -- Male

Homeremedyshop.com

Starbucks -- Women

Homeremedyshop.com

Starbucks -- Male

Homeremedyshop.com

McDonald's -- Women

Homeremedyshop.com

McDonald's -- Male

Homeremedyshop.com

Chipotle

Homeremedyshop.com

