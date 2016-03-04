This calculator will tell you how many hours of activity you need to work off fast-food meals

Ever wonder how many hours of activity you need to do in order to burn off a fast food meal?

HomeRemedyShop.com, a US based health website, developed a fast food calculator that will tell you.

The website uses an equation that will estimate the length of time you need to spend doing a variety of activities to burn off your meal.

Then, it will show you a list of healthier options with the same caloric intake, that you could eat instead.

We developed a list of meals from the top seven fast food chains, plus Chipotle.

The weight we used is based off of the average weight of an American male (195.5 pounds) and female (166.2 pounds), according to the CDC. It does not take into account body fat and muscle.

