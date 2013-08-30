Fast Food Workers Across The Nation Are Striking For Better Pay

Thousands of fast food workers are striking today in 58 cities across America.

The workers from chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s are seeking to make $US15 an hour. They say their current wages aren’t enough to live on.

Organisers claim today’s strike is the largest of its kind.

The strikers efforts are chronicled on Twitter with the hashtag #fightfor15. We’ll be updating all day.

Here are some snapshots of strikers from across the country:

Fast food workers and supporters march toward Madison #fastfoodforward pic.twitter.com/CgWscELfYl

— Dominica Lim (@Dominica_Lim) August 29, 2013

Dozens march into 5th ave McDonalds in wage, unions protest. Rumpus! pic.twitter.com/R4OyyHPPpW

— Paul Murnane (@paulmurn) August 29, 2013

40-thousand fast food workers in Denver join national strike. Watch my live report on Fox31 in 15 min. @kdvr pic.twitter.com/zn97FADGzM

— Shaul Turner (@ShaulTurner) August 29, 2013

“Get up, get down, Chicago is a union town” #FightFor15 @ Rock n Roll McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/5yxJarF2vA

— Kim Bellware (@bellwak) August 29, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.