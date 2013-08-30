Fast Food Workers Across The Nation Are Striking For Better Pay

Ashley Lutz

Thousands of fast food workers are striking today in 58 cities across America.

The workers from chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s are seeking to make $US15 an hour. They say their current wages aren’t enough to live on.

Organisers claim today’s strike is the largest of its kind.

The strikers efforts are chronicled on Twitter with the hashtag #fightfor15. We’ll be updating all day.

Here are some snapshots of strikers from across the country:

