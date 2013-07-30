Fast Food Workers In New York City Are Striking For Better Pay [PICTURES]

Ashley Lutz

Thousands of fast food workers across the country are striking for better wages. 

The workers, from chains including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell want to make $15 an hour, which is about twice the average minimum wage. 

The movement has mobilized on Twitter under the hashtag #iamfastfood.

Here are some photos from the strikes in New York City: 

