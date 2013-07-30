Fast Food Workers In New York City Are Striking For Better Pay [PICTURES]

Thousands of fast food workers across the country are striking for better wages.
The workers, from chains including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell want to make $15 an hour, which is about twice the average minimum wage.
The movement has mobilized on Twitter under the hashtag #iamfastfood.
Here are some photos from the strikes in New York City:
— Daniel Squadron 2013 (@Squadron4NY) July 29, 2013
— Jovana (@jovanarizzo) July 29, 2013
— Good Jobs (@GoodJobsNation) July 29, 2013
— Jumaane D. Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) July 29, 2013
