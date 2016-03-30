Fast-food workers reveal the items you should never order

If you want to know the real story behind your favourite fast-food items, ask the workers.

A recent Reddit thread asked fast-food workers “what should we never order from you?”

Thousands of people responded.

Some had info on what items are over-priced, while others named fast-food favourites that they think are gross.

While the thread was anonymous and Business Insider can’t verify the identity of the workers, many of the points they made were interesting.

Here are some of the items that people said they refuse to order.

Subway’s Oven Roasted Chicken

“The “oven roasted” chicken was actually boiled in a microwave,” says Reddit user Hotpotabo.

Starbucks’ “secret menu”

“Don’t order something from the ‘

secret menu,'” writes justine7179. “We sure as s— don’t know what a Snickerdoodle frappuccino is, as it is not a menu item. Employees would be more than happy to make you a drink if you just explain the recipe rather than the name of it. I’ll make you diabetes in a goddamn cup if you just tell me what you want in there.”

Chipotle’s tacos

“I used to work at Chipotle, and

never ever ever order the Tacos,” says KourageWolf. “You get less than half the regular portions. Instead, order a bowl with whatever you want in it, then ask for the taco shells, hard or soft, on the side.”

Any hot Starbucks food

“All Starbucks food is reheated frozen food,” says likeabaker. “Ridiculous how little people realise that. Doesn’t mean it doesn’t taste good, it’s just not fresh at all and incredibly overpriced.”

Dairy Queen’s salads

“Salads from DQ are a

rip-off,” writes obeyyourbrain

“They just recently down-sized them while changing the bowl to make it look like the same amount. Over $5 for 3 oz. of old lettuce, cabbage, carrots and even older grilled chicken.”

Anything but wings at Buffalo Wild Wings

“I work at a Buffalo Wild Wings. Don’t get anything other than the wings. That’s the only quality thing there. Everything else is frozen s—,” says HunterOfTheSky.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Dogs

“The only thing I can say is that sometimes the pretzel dogs (hotdogs) can be icky when you don’t order one fresh. When they sit in the warmer, they shrivel up and get all chewy,” says blamethecranes.

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s chicken tenders

“We were supposed to throw them out after 20 minutes,” says i_Ryan. “We were told not to do that. We would sometimes serve 1-2 hour old tenders. Now when they are fresh they are f—— great as we would hand bread them. You can always ask to make them fresh but expect to wait 5-10 minutes.”

Wendy’s fries

“My brother’s girlfriend used to work at Wendy’s and a saying there was (about fries) ‘They aren’t old until they’re sold,'” says Wrinklestiltskin.

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Veggie Club

“If you’re trying to order a healthy option, don’t order the Gourmet Veggie Club,” says lolutah. “It’s the second most caloric sandwich behind something called the ‘Gargantuan.’ 8 slices of provolone cheese will do that.”

Unsalted fries from McDonald’s

“Don’t be one of those people that orders fries from McDonalds with no salt then ask us for salt packets right after we give you your food,” says anti-food hack Reddit user StrawberryMarmalade. “I understand people can’t have salt for medical reasons, but 90% of the time it’s people in their mid-20s, who 100% of the time ask for salt afterwards. I don’t care what you read up on Buzzfeed. If you want fresh fries, ASK US.”

NOTE: Reddit sources are anonymous, and can’t be independently verified by Business Insider. Additionally, many employees’ experiences apply to invidual locations, as opposed to national policies.

NOW WATCH: The food looks like art at the best restaurant in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.