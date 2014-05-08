Fast-Food Workers Plan Massive Global Protest

Reuters/David Ryder Stephen Baldwin holds his fist in the air outside a Subway restaurant during a strike in Seattle, Washington August 29, 2013.

Fast-food workers are gearing up for a massive protest next week spanning 150 U.S. cities and more than 30 countries. It’s expected to the biggest fast-food worker protest ever organised.

Union representatives announced the May 15 protests at a news conference outside a McDonald’s in New York on Wednesday.

Protestors are calling for a $US15 minimum hourly wage in the U.S. The federal minimum wage is currently $US7.25 an hour, which adds up to about $US15,000 a year assuming a 40-hour workweek.

McDonald’s caught wind of the planned protests last month and asked its global and regional security teams to monitor the situation, according to an internal email obtained by the The Wall Street Journal.

The overseas protests will involve 33 countries on six continents and target both McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King, and Wendy’s.

Fast-food workers in the U.S. have been holding a number of demonstrations over the past year — including a series of strikes in the summer of 2013 — to fight for higher pay.

Here’s a list of some of the international demonstrations planned for May 15, according to Berlin Rosen, the public-relations firm representing the fast-food workers:

Africa

Morocco: Protests at McDonald’s in Casablanca and Rabat

Malawi: Protests at fast-food restaurants

Asia

Japan: 30 protests at McDonald’s in 30 different prefectures

Hong Kong: A protest inside and outside a major McDonald’s

Korea: Aa protest at a major McDonald’s in Seoul

India: Protests at fast-food restaurants in three cities

Philippines: Flash mobs inside five McDonald’s

Thailand: Protests at McDonald’s and KFC restaurants in Bangkok

Europe

Belgium: Lunchtime protest at a major McDonald’s in Brussels

United Kingdom: Protests at McDonald’s in 20 cities

Germany: Protests at Burger King

Ireland: Protests at McDonald’s in Cork, Belfast and Dublin

Italy: A national strike at fast-food restaurants in Venice, Milan and Rome, to be held immediately following the US strikes

South America

Brazil: Protests at McDonald’s in five states

Argentina: Demonstration at McDonald’s in Buenos Aires

Central America/Caribbean

El Salvador: Protest at McDonald’s in San Salvador

Panama: Protest at McDonald’s in Panama City

Dominican Republic: Protest at McDonald’s in Santo Domingo

