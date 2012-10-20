A Ton Of Fast Food Workers Think They're Making The World A Worse Place

Photo: Flickr / keaggy.com

A whole lot of fast food employees feel sick to their stomach about the consequences of their jobs.38.4 per cent of fast food workers think that their job is actually making the world a worse place, according to a recent survey from PayScale published at CNNMoney.



That’s the highest percentage of a profession by far, according to PayScale. The number-two was gaming dealers at 17.6 per cent, and the average job clocks in at less than 1 per cent.

Why do fast food workers feel so down about what they’re doing?

The most likely cause is that they feel they’re contributing to the obesity epidemic in the U.S.

Other jobs that came in well above average were telemarketers, TV newscast directors, bartenders, loan collectors, fashion designers and investment bankers, according to PayScale.

