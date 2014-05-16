Hundreds Of Fast Food Workers Walked Off Their Jobs Today In A Massive Global Protest

Getty Protesters demanding higher wages for fast food workers chant during a massive rally on May 15, 2014.

Fast food workers in 150 cities across the U.S. walked off their jobs Thursday in what organisers called the biggest fast food protest ever organised.

The strikes targeted at least 17 chains including McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and KFC.

Protesters claim the actions forced several restaurants — including Burger King locations in Atlanta and Dorchester, Mass. — to close temporarily. Burger King denied in a statement to USAToday that any of its restaurants closed as a result of the protests, however.

Protestors are calling for a $US15 minimum hourly wage in the U.S. The federal minimum wage is currently $US7.25 an hour, which adds up to about $US15,000 a year assuming a 40-hour workweek.

Naquasia LeGrand, 22, of Brooklyn, was one of the hundreds of workers who walked off their jobs on Thursday. She told USAToday that she works as a cashier at a KFC in Brooklyn making $US8 an hour.

“We live in New York City — a multi-billion dollar city,” she said. “These corporations are taking everything from us.”

In addition to the hundreds of workers who walked out, thousands of supporters joined the protests.

Here’s a protest in Miami outside of a Wendy’s restaurant:

In addition to the nationwide strikes, workers protested at the chains’ international locations in 30 countries across six continents.

“Fast food workers in many other parts of the world face the same corporate policies — low pay, no guaranteed hours and no benefits,” Mary Kay Henry, the president of the Service Employees International Union, told the New York Times.

There were no reports of violence or arrests related to the protests as of 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a protest in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district:

Reuters Demonstrators holding posters march during a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district May 15, 2014.

Fast-food workers in the U.S. have been holding a number of demonstrations over the past year — including a series of strikes in the summer of 2013 — to fight for higher pay.

The protests are organised by Fast Food Forward, which is financed by Service Employees International Union. The Center for Union Facts, an anti-union group, issued a report on Thursday claiming that SEIU has spent more than $US15 million supporting the protests since January 2013. The estimate is based on a review of labour department filings.

“The fast food ‘strikes’ are anything but the grassroots movements organisers publicize them as being,” Center For Union Facts Executive Director Richard Berman said in an e-mailed statement. “These demonstrations are merely part of a larger corporate smear campaign against the fast-food industry that’s stage-managed from the top down.”

Here’s where some of the international protests were planned:

Africa

Morocco: Protests at McDonald’s in Casablanca and Rabat

Malawi: Protests at fast food restaurants Africa

Morocco: Protests at McDonald’s in Casablanca and Rabat

Malawi: Protests at fast food restaurants

Asia

Japan: 30 protests at McDonald’s in 30 different prefectures

Hong Kong: A protest inside and outside a major McDonald’s

Korea: Aa protest at a major McDonald’s in Seoul

India: Protests at fast-food restaurants in three cities

Philippines: Flash mobs inside five McDonald’s

Thailand: Protests at McDonald’s and KFC restaurants in Bangkok

