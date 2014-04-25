19 Fast Food Menu Items That Completely Flopped

Fast-food companies spend years inventing and testing new menu items.
But even with careful planning, things can still go horribly wrong.
Look no further than McDonald’s Mighty Wings. The item did well in test markets, but when they launched, customers found them too spicy and expensive.
Mighty Wings are hardly McDonald’s first menu flop, nor are they the only chain to have suffered from them. We also found failed items from Wendy’s, Pizza Hut, and more.
Kim Bhasin contributed to this story.
Mighty Wings launched for football season last year.
But the wings failed to reach targets, and McDonald's had to resort to 'chicken-wing clearance' to sell them off.
The Frescata was released in 2005 and was intended as competition for Subway.
The sandwiches failed because they took longer to prepare than burgers.
Burger King's enormous omelette sandwich was released in 2005 and included an egg omelette, sausage, and cheese on a big sesame seed bun. The sandwich was too big for customers and was discontinued.
The Hula Burger replaced a meat patty with a grilled pineapple slice. It was meant for Catholics who didn't eat meat on Fridays. But the Filet-o-Fish was much more popular, and the Hula burger died.
McDonald's tried offering Italian food. In addition to the McSpaghetti, there was lasagna and fettuccine alfredo. The items failed in the U.S. but are still available in some international markets.
Frings were a combination of onion rings and fries for the indecisive customer. They were released in the 1970s, but discontinued slightly after.
The McAfrika had beef, cheese, and tomatoes on a pita sandwich.
The sandwich caused a spate of negative publicity in 2002 after it was released during famines in southern Africa. McDonald's apologized and pulled the item.
The Priazzo was introduced in the 1980s and was similar to a deep-dish Chicago pizza. But it took too long to prepare, and was discontinued.
The Big N' Tasty was meant to kill Burger King's Whopper. McDonald's killed the item after expanding its Angus burger line.
McDonald's spent $US100 million marketing the Arch Deluxe in 1996. It contained peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, ketchup and secret sauce, but failed massively.
The McHotDog was just a basic hot dog. But consumers preferred ordering burgers, and the item was pulled.
The McLean burger was introduced in 1991 and advertised as 91% fat-free. McDonald's replaced fat with seaweed and water. Customers didn't like the taste.
The McDLT was introduced in the 1980s. The burger came in a styrofoam container that kept the lettuce and tomato separate so the veggies stayed cool. The item was popular but then was squashed by environmental concerns about the packaging.
The Friendly's grilled cheese burger melt featured a burger patty sandwiched between two entire grilled cheese sandwiches. It had 1,500 calories. The item was pulled after a brief stint in 2010.
The Burger Buddies were sliders that came in a carton akin to White Castle. The small patties were rumoured to slip through the fast food chain's famous broilers, leading to their demise.
The Bell Beefer was essentially a sloppy joe made from Taco Meat. Customers complained that it fell apart, and Taco Bell eliminated it in the 1980s. There's a Facebook group pleading for its return.
