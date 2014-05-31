16 Crazy Fast Food Menu Items You Can Only Get In Japan

Many fast food companies have alter-egos overseas.
Japan is home to outposts of several U.S.-based fast food chains, including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Subway.
From Spam breakfast sandwiches to an apple pie burger, some options are bizarre.
Other menu items, like the pretzel mocha Frappuccino at Starbucks, would likely be popular in the U.S., too.
Burger King Japan's 'BK Ringo' is designed to taste like apple pie. It's topped with apple slices and a cinnamon mayo spread.
East Asian fast food giant Lotteria has a ramen burger. It has three noodle patties and you're supposed to dip it in broth.
KFC Japan sells this 'Colonel's Dish.' It's like a meat loaf, served cold with fruit inside and on top. It comes in chicken and beef versions.
As if Big Macs aren't hearty enough, McDonald's Japan has a Mega Mac. The sandwich has four beef patties instead of the regular two.
Wendy's Japan has a snow crab burger. It's like a regular cheeseburger, except topped with big slices of snow crab meat.
McDonald's Japan serves a fried chicken patty called 'Shaka Shaka Chicken.' The patty includes a seasoning packet that you're supposed to sprinkle over the chicken and shake. It comes in cheese, pepper, and lemon flavour.
Burger King Japan's breakfast menu has some interesting options. The company recently debuted a new 'Spam burger' for the morning. If that doesn't appeal to you, try a hot dog or fish sandwich.
McDonald's Japan has a line of 'American Vintage '50s' food. This includes a burger with a fried egg, steak sauce, cheese, and mashed potato sauce. The chicken sandwich has honey mustard and cheddar cheese.
McDonald's Japan recently released the American Funky BBQ Beef sandwich. The sandwich includes bacon, pickles, and smoky barbecue sauce. You can also get a chicken version.
Starbucks Japan sells a Chocolate Pretzel Mocha Frappuccino. It's served with whipped cream, crushed chocolate almond chips, and pretzels.
McDonald's Japan offers a line of 'Mexican Festival' sandwiches. The shrimp, chicken, and beef burgers are topped with fresh salsa.
Burger King Japan released the 'BK Bolognese' sandwich. The website Burger Business says this has a 'hash-brown patty and a pseudo Bolognese sauce.' The brand also tops the Big Bacon Whopper with a hashbrown patty and a massive slice of pork.
Burger King Japan sells a 'Garlic Meat Beast' sandwich. The sandwich includes a Whopper patty, pork patty, fried chicken breast patty, and plenty of slices of fried garlic.
If a large order of fries isn't sufficient, McDonald's Japan sells a 'Mega Potato.' The Mega Potato is McDonald's highest-calorie menu item ever and comes with a pound of fries.
The avocado craze isn't limited to the U.S. Burger King Japan just released a line of avocado burgers with huge slices of the fruit on top. Try it in chicken, shrimp, or beef.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.