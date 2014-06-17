A Guy Went To A Bunch Of Fast Food Restaurants And Tried To Get His Food Be Made To Look Like It Does In Ads

A guy named Greg decided he was fed up with the food at his favourite fast food restaurants — McDonalds, Burger King, and Wendy’s — because his meals never looked like they did in the ads he’d see on websites and television.

So he strapped on a hidden camera and ventured off to his hometown fast food haunts to see what would happen if he asked for the folks behind the counter to make his food look like the photos he sees everywhere.

First was McDonalds:

“My Big Mac doesn’t look anything like it does in the photo of your ads,” he tells the guy behind the counter.

To his surprise, the kind people at McDonalds were willing to make his burger look like the photo.

And soon he was presented with this:

He had the same experience at Burger King, Jack in the Box, and Wendy’s: Everyone was willing to help him make his food look better.

From tacos:

To Whoppers:

Everyone went “the extra mile” to make Greg’s food look the part. Each time, Greg would say, “I bet you hear this a lot: Can you make my food look like it does in the ads?”

Not really, but hey, service is everything.

You can watch the entire video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

