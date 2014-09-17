The 10 Best-Paying Jobs In Fast Food

Fast food workers have been striking for $US15-an-hour wages — about twice the minimum wage.

Restaurant companies say that offering higher wages would lead to fewer jobs and passing on cost increases to customers.

But fast food wage advocates argue that huge corporations aren’t paying workers a living wage.

Glassdoor has compiled a list of the 10 highest hourly wages in fast food. Even at the high end, wages in the industry are far from the $US15 some workers are protesting for. Only one of the companies pays over $US10 an hour.

Here are the 10 jobs that pay the highest hourly wages in the fast food industry.

10. McDonald’s Fry Cook: $US8.07 an hour.

Despite a reputation for low wages, McDonald’s made the top 10. The company’s fry cooks make slightly more than other crew members, like cashiers.

Common things workers like about the job include McDonald’s famously good training system. But many said they feel trapped once they get the job.

9. Five Guys Burgers & Fries Crew Member: $US8.07 an hour.

Five Guys is a relatively new player in the fast food world, but has expanded quickly.

The company has the lowest Glassdoor satisfaction rating of any restaurant chain on the list. Workers liked the free food and tips, but felt they didn’t have room to grow professionally.

8. Dunkin’ Doughnuts Cashier: $US8.12 an hour.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts will be hiring thousands of workers in part of a huge expansion across America.

Workers at the doughnut chain like that there are opportunities for promotion. But some feel like the company doesn’t invest enough in their training.

7. Chick-fil-A Team Member: $US8.16 an hour.

Chick-fil-A workers love that the restaurant is closed on Sundays, part of the company’s Christian culture. But some workers felt left out by the religious values.

6. Jamba Juice Team Member: $US8.29 an hour.

Workers on Glassdoor rave about the free smoothies and laid-back vibe at the juice chain. Tips can help round out the hourly wage.

5. Noodles & Company Noodle Ambassador: $US8.31 an hour.

Noodles & Company workers say there are great opportunities for promotion within the company. They also praise the fresh food.

4. Panera Bread Cashier: $US8.40 an hour.

Panera’s workers praise the relaxed environment and tend to like their coworkers. Their biggest complaint is high employee turnover.

3. Chipotle Crew Member: $US8.78 an hour.

Chipotle workers love the company culture and inclusive environment. They warn that the work can be demanding for the pay.

2. Panda Express Counter Help: $US9.01 an hour.

Workers praise Panda Express’ pay, benefits, and opportunites for growth. The most common con is that shifts tend to be long.

1. In-N-Out Burger Associate: $US11.17 an hour.

This West Coast chain offers the best pay in the business.

Workers say the wage they receive makes them feel valued. They do warn, however, that the job is hard work.

