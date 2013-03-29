Fast Food Items That Were Created To Crush The Competition

In fast food, the best way to beat the competition is to release very similar menu items.



McDonald’s recently introduced the Chicken McWrap and called the item the “Subway buster” in an internal memo.

McDonald’s also said that customers ‘have told us that if we did not offer McWrap, 22 per cent of these incremental customers would have gone to Subway,'” AdAge reported.

The Chicken McWrap isn’t the only item released in order to crush competition.

Subway, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and more have all tried the same thing.

