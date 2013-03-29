Fast Food Items That Were Created To Crush The Competition

In fast food, the best way to beat the competition is to release very similar menu items.
McDonald’s recently introduced the Chicken McWrap and called the item the “Subway buster” in an internal memo.
McDonald’s also said that customers ‘have told us that if we did not offer McWrap, 22 per cent of these incremental customers would have gone to Subway,'” AdAge reported.
The Chicken McWrap isn’t the only item released in order to crush competition.
Subway, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and more have all tried the same thing.
The competition: Subway
McDonald's added this chicken and veggie wrap to its lineup in late March, likely to take on Subway. The wrap are essentially bigger versions of the company's snack wrap and come in Chicken & Bacon, Sweet chilli Chicken and Chicken & Ranch varieties.
The wrap is also eerily similar to Chick-Fil-A's Chargrilled Chicken Wraps and KFC's Chicken Twisters, which are served in the chain's international restaurants.
Competition: Chipotle's Burrito Bowls
Taco Bell's Cantina Bowls are very similar to the item offered at Chipotle: fresh guacamole and all. But the bowls weren't generally seen as a threat to Chipotle because the product quality was so different.
Competition: Starbucks
Can you say Frappuccino? These chilled drinks have the same essential ingredients as Starbucks mocha and caramel varieties. But they cost about a dollar less.
McDonald's offers an entire line of speciality coffee drinks that aim to compete with the more expensive brands.
Competition: McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
The new Wendy's premium cod sandwich was released in conjunction with Lent. It's unclear if the menu item will stay around long-term.
Competition: Subway
Arby's has ramped up marketing of its sandwiches, with its 'Slicing Up The Truth About Freshness' campaign. The campaign shows that Arby's is trying to align itself with fresh food, like Subway, more than fast food.
Competition: Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich
This item is a simple one -- a fried chicken breast and pickles on a buttered bun. But those three exact ingredients make up Chick-Fil-A's standard chicken sandwich.
Competition: Pizza Hut's Personal Pan Pizza
Before Subway's offering, Pizza Hut was the only major fast food chain with a personal pan pizza.
Competition: Burger King's Whopper
Both of these sandwiches have a quarter pound of beef, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles onions and mayo. But Burger King's came first. The Big N' Tasty was removed from the menu in 2011.
Competition: White Castle's sliders
These were tiny hamburgers (but didn't quite qualify as 'sliders.'), and they've been discontinued since the 2009 launch. But at the time, it was a rival to White Castle's famed sliders.
Competition: Quizno's and Subway.
Domino's released baked sandwiches back in 2008 as competition for toasted sandwich makers like Subway and Quizno's. Like those franchises, Domino's offered flavours including Chicken Bacon Ranch, Chicken Parmesan, and Philly Cheesesteak.
Competition: Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
The spicy chicken sandwich has been available in Asia for some time, but wasn't widely released in the U.S. until a couple years ago. The sandwich looks incredibly similar to Wendy's popular item.
Competition: Subway.
Not to be outdone, Pizza Hut targeted Subway with this P'Zolo sandwich. The flavours, which include Meat Trio, Italian Steak and Buffalo Chicken, sound eerily familiar.
Competition: Long John Silver's
This product was released shortly before Lent to lure in customers looking for meatless options during the Easter season. The poppable fried fish pieces are direct competitors for Long John Silver's fried fish baskets and platters.
Competition: Subway, Cosi, Panera
These fast food sandwiches are focused on beating out more upscale competitors. They are set to roll out nationwide this spring, with Asiago Ranch and Honey Mustard flavours on five-grain flatbread.
Competition: Burger King and McDonald's
Although the Seattle chain started as a coffee-only brand, it didn't take long to venture into the food category as well. The company offers warm breakfast sandwiches and wraps that rival McDonald's and Burger King's standard morning fare.
