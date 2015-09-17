Crazy fast food items you can't get in the US

American fast food chains are taking over international markets.
And brands like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s are offering customised offerings to appeal to different palates.
From a shrimp and avocado burrito to some very unusual pizzas, check out what fast food companies are selling overseas.
McDonald's Japan serves rice cheese balls. The menu items have a crispy outside with a warm, gooey inside.
McDonald's India features the McAloo wrap. Aloo is a type of potato curry served in India and is typically street food. McDonald's put its own spin on the traditional dish by wrapping a flour tortilla around an aloo patty garnished with lettuce, onions, vegetables, and a tangy sauce.
Pizza Hut Russia serves an Oktoberfest seasonal pizza. Toppings include Bavarian sausage, pepperoni, vegetables, sauce, and mustard.
In Italy you can branch out with your cheese choices with the mozzarella, tomato, and basil cheeseburger. The burger is topped with pesto sauce. The buns are flavored with oregano.
At Burger King Argentina you can order a Churrasquito, which is similar to an American sub sandwich. The menu item is grilled over hot coals and served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Burger King
At select Wendy's locations in Australia, you can order a Brekky dog - a breakfast style hot dog made with a frank, cheese, bacon, and eggs all rolled into a toasted bun.
Taco Bell Japan serves a shrimp and avocado burrito. The burrito is seasoned with shrimp, guacamole, wasabi mayo, and shredded lettuce wrapped in a tortilla. This exclusive item has been on the menu since April 2015, which is when the first Taco Bell location in Japan opened.
Known as 'Maccas' in New Zealand, McDonald's menu there includes three types of savoury pies. This one is the Mince 'N' Cheese pie stuffed with ground beef and cheese. Other exotic pies on the menu include buttered chicken and plum and custard.
McDonald's New Zealand
At Pizza Hut in Saudi Arabia you can order a seafood pizza which includes shrimp, calamari, crab, and vegetables on a thin crust.
McDonald's serves porridge in Thailand. The McCormick chicken porridge is a unique breakfast alternative to oatmeal or grits. It is served with scallions, ginger, fried shallots, and chiles.
McDonald's Croatia serves a breakfast wrap made with pork, mushrooms, hash browns, grated cheese, and horseradish sauce.
McDonald's Croatia
You can order chilli cheese nuggets from Burger King in Hungary. Bits of jalapeño peppers give this item a spicy kick.
Looking for a hearty breakfast with a hint of Spanish flavours? Wendy's in Honduras offers the Wencatracho, a breakfast platter that includes fried banana, rice, beans, and cheesy eggs with butter.
Deviled fish is a traditional dish of Sri Lanka, but Pizza Hut decided to make it a topping. Fish, onions, and hot chilli peppers top this pizza. It's on the spicy side because the fish is coated with a mixture of spices before being cooked.
Pizza Hut Indonesia serve cheese and chicken fusilli. The heavy dish is made with pasta, cream sauce, cheese, chicken, and peppers.
The Munching Mac is a McDonald's burger in Japan. The patty is made with corn, carrots, green soybeans, and a hint of chicken topped with ketchup. This relatively plain burger is a kids' favourite.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.