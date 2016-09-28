The fast-food industry has turned its back on Donald Trump

Evan Agostini/Getty Images This year, individuals associated with Domino’s Pizza donated $5,400 to Marco Rubio, compared to $250 to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump loves fast food, but it turns out the feeling isn’t mutual.

So far this year, the food and beverage industry has donated just $152,000 to Trump’s campaign, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics. Meanwhile, the industry has donated more than $1 million to Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president.

In fact, the sector that includes groups such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and the National Restaurant Association has donated more to the campaigns of both Bernie Sanders and Jeb Bush this year than it has to the Republican presidential nominee.

This is a huge departure for the food and beverage, which historically has been loyal to the Republican party. Typically, contributions from the group, which includes everything from employees’ donations to funds from PACs associated with fast-food chains, skew heavily Republican.

In 2012, the industry donated $2.5 million to the Mitt Romney campaign, compared to $1.2 million to Barack Obama. In the last 20 years, the Center for Responsive Politics reports that Democrats have never received more than 40% of the interest group’s contributions, while Republicans regularly receive 70% or more of donations.

Historically, the food and beverage industry has favoured Republican candidates because they more closely align with companies’ business interests. Industry trade groups have lobbied to keep the minimum wage low, make unionization efforts difficult, and avoid increased nutrition-centric regulation.

And, across the board, the industry is sticking with Republican candidates. All-in-all, the food and beverage industry has donated $9 million to Republican candidates this year, compared to $4.7 million to Democratic candidates.

So, why aren’t fast food and beverage companies donating to Trump?

“I think that has to do with the broader problems within the Trump campaign,” Gregory Koger, an associate professor of political science at the University of Miami, told Eater.

“It’s happening across the board: Republican-leaning donors are not sure where Trump campaign’s money is going.”

In all, Trump has raised $168.2 million since January 2015, compared to the $516.6 million raised by Clinton.

