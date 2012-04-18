America Has The Saltiest Fast Food In The World

Photo: Flickr / h8rnet

Actually, all fast food is not created equally.A new study by the Canadian Medical Association found that the salt levels in fast food vary not only from chain to chain, but from country to country (Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States were surveyed).



And America’s fast food, unsurprisingly, is the saltiest.

For example, the study found that McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. contained 1.6 g of salt per 100 g, 1 g more than can be found in UK McNuggets.

The study does not say what accounts for the salt level variations.

