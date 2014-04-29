18 Awesome Fast Food Items You Can't Get In The US

Americans are consuming less fast food and causing chains like McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC to ramp up their international expansion.

Restaurants have had to come up with some pretty creative menu offerings to cater to local tastes.

We reviewed the menus overseas for a handful of the world’s top fast food chains, and compiled some of our favourites. Too bad you can’t find them on menus in the U.S.

Pizza Hut's Crown Crust Pizzas Where: Middle East What it is: Pizza Hut sells a variety of Crown Crust pizzas with various meats cooked inside the crust, including mini cheeseburgers, chicken filets and hot dogs. Burger King's Kuro Ninja Burger Where: Japan What it is: This is one of Burger King Japan's most bizarre offerings. The bun is coloured black with bamboo charcoal and inside is a Whopper patty, a hash brown, a ridiculously long slab of thick bacon, lettuce, onions and Chaliapin sauce, which is made of onions and garlic. KFC's Blueberry Patbingsu Where: Korea What it is: KFC's Blueberry Patbingsu is a summer menu item with shaved ice, blueberries, blueberry syrup, and red beans. McDonald's McArabia Where: Arab countries and Pakistan What it is: Two grilled chicken patties with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and garlic sauce inside a pita. Burger King's Chilli Cheese Nuggets Where: Austria What it is: These bite-sized fried nuggets are filled with cheese and chopped jalapeños from Honduras, according to Burger King Austria. They come in orders of six, nine or 20 nuggets. Pizza Hut's Birizza Where: India What it is: The Birizza is Pizza Hut's twist on biryani, an Indian dish made with seasoned rice, meat and vegetables. Pizza Hut's version is topped with seasoned pizza crust and comes with masala gravy to pour on top. Burger King's Hot Dogs Where: Japan What it is: Burger King sells three kinds of hot dogs in Japan: Cheese, Bolognese, and Classic. The first option comes with a slice of American cheese melted on top and the second is smothered in bolognese sauce. The Classic hot dog is covered with relish, ketchup and mustard. McDonald's Rosti Brekkie Wrap The Rosti Brekki Wrap Where: Australia and New Zealand What it is: The Rosti Brekkie Wrap contains bacon, a fried egg, a slice of cheese and a potato rosti, which is similar to a hash brown. It's served on a flour tortilla with BBQ sauce. Domino's Custard Pie Where: Japan What it is: Custard filling is baked into Domino's pizza crust and dusted with sugar to make this indulgent dessert. McDonald's Ebi Burger Where: Japan, Singapore and other Asian markets What it is: This sandwich features whole shrimp embedded in a crispy patty and topped with lettuce and spicy sauce. It's served on a Big Mac roll. In Japan, it's called the Ebi Filet-O. Burger King's X-tra Long Chilli Cheeseburger Where: Germany, Austria and the Netherlands What it is: The X-tra Long Chilli Cheese Cheeseburger includes three beef patties with melted cheddar cheese, chilli sauce and jalapeños on a six-inch bun. Burger King Germany also makes a version of the beef sandwich with barbecue sauce and onion rings. McDonald's McSpicy Paneer Where: India What it is: The McSpicy Paneer is a fried curd cheese patty topped with tandoori sauce, red cabbage and lettuce served on a sesame roll. KFC's Egg Tart Where: Singapore What it is: The KFC Egg Tart is made of egg custard baked in pastry crust. The dessert comes in several varieties, including mango, peach, red bean, coconut, and cheese. McDonald's Samurai Burger Where: Asian markets What it is: The Samurai burger comes with either a chicken patty or a beef patty coated in Teriyaki sauce with mayonnaise and lettuce. Popular sides are Seaweed Shaker Fries and Jasmine Green Tea. Dunkin' Doughnuts' Green Tea And Red Bean Bagel Ball Where: Korea What it is: Mini green tea flavored bagel balls with red bean paste inside. Other varieties include red velvet bagel balls with chocolate and pepperoni bagel balls with tomato cream cheese. McDonald's Taro Pie Where: Japan and other Asian markets What it is: Chunks of taro root covered in a sweet, bright purple sauce inside a flaky pie crust. Taro root resembles potatoes in consistency but has a stronger flavour. Dunkin' Doughnuts' Jalapeño Bulgogi Hot Dog Where: Korea What it is: Marinated grilled beef slices smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with jalapeños and melted cheese on a baguette. McDonald's Bacon Roll Where: U.K. What it is: McDonald's has branded its Bacon Roll the 'breakfast of choice for all bacon lovers.' The bacon is sourced from British farms and served on a roll with either ketchup or brown sauce. You've seen foreign fast food Next time, try your chicken patty with buffalo sauce. Now check out what the U.S. has to offer >>

