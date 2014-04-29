18 Awesome Fast Food Items You Can't Get In The US

Americans are consuming less fast food and causing chains like McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC to ramp up their international expansion.
Restaurants have had to come up with some pretty creative menu offerings to cater to local tastes.
We reviewed the menus overseas for a handful of the world’s top fast food chains, and compiled some of our favourites. Too bad you can’t find them on menus in the U.S.
Where: Middle East
What it is: Pizza Hut sells a variety of Crown Crust pizzas with various meats cooked inside the crust, including mini cheeseburgers, chicken filets and hot dogs.
Where: Japan
What it is: This is one of Burger King Japan's most bizarre offerings. The bun is coloured black with bamboo charcoal and inside is a Whopper patty, a hash brown, a ridiculously long slab of thick bacon, lettuce, onions and Chaliapin sauce, which is made of onions and garlic.
Where: Korea
What it is: KFC's Blueberry Patbingsu is a summer menu item with shaved ice, blueberries, blueberry syrup, and red beans.
Where: Japan
What it is: Burger King sells three kinds of hot dogs in Japan: Cheese, Bolognese, and Classic. The first option comes with a slice of American cheese melted on top and the second is smothered in bolognese sauce. The Classic hot dog is covered with relish, ketchup and mustard.
Where: Germany, Austria and the Netherlands
What it is: The X-tra Long Chilli Cheese Cheeseburger includes three beef patties with melted cheddar cheese, chilli sauce and jalapeños on a six-inch bun. Burger King Germany also makes a version of the beef sandwich with barbecue sauce and onion rings.
Where: India
What it is: The McSpicy Paneer is a fried curd cheese patty topped with tandoori sauce, red cabbage and lettuce served on a sesame roll.
Where: Singapore
What it is: The KFC Egg Tart is made of egg custard baked in pastry crust. The dessert comes in several varieties, including mango, peach, red bean, coconut, and cheese.
Where: Asian markets
What it is: The Samurai burger comes with either a chicken patty or a beef patty coated in Teriyaki sauce with mayonnaise and lettuce. Popular sides are Seaweed Shaker Fries and Jasmine Green Tea.
Where: Korea
What it is: Mini green tea flavored bagel balls with red bean paste inside. Other varieties include red velvet bagel balls with chocolate and pepperoni bagel balls with tomato cream cheese.
Where: Japan and other Asian markets
What it is: Chunks of taro root covered in a sweet, bright purple sauce inside a flaky pie crust. Taro root resembles potatoes in consistency but has a stronger flavour.
Where: Korea
What it is: Marinated grilled beef slices smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with jalapeños and melted cheese on a baguette.
Where: U.K.
What it is: McDonald's has branded its Bacon Roll the 'breakfast of choice for all bacon lovers.' The bacon is sourced from British farms and served on a roll with either ketchup or brown sauce.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.