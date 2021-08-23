A fast food franchisee consultant is telling owners that they must require vaccinations for workers: ‘It’s about staying open’

A fast food franchise expert says that restaurants should require employees get vaccinated.

Cooks and cashiers have some of the most dangerous jobs during the pandemic.

Franchisees need to keep up high sales volumes to remain profitable.

Fast food franchise owners should start requiring workers to get vaccinated, according to franchise expert and consultant Joel Libava.

Franchise owners must require vaccines along with proof “if you want to beef up your chances of being in business this time next year,” Libava, also known as the Franchise King, wrote in a blog post.

While he can understand why some small businesses might be hesitant to require vaccines for employees, it’s a “now or never” situation, he says, if owners want to avoid the difficulties of last winter. Fast food franchises like McDonald’s are in a unique position. Franchises are brands, and they’re everywhere. Customers can be fiercely loyal. If franchisees start requiring vaccines, other small businesses might follow suit, Libava told Insider.

Employers can legally require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in its guidance. About 51% of Americans are fully vaccinated as of August 19, according to CDC data.

Franchise owners wouldn’t need to require vaccines for purely altruistic reasons. If they want to be successful, they need employees and customers, and safe ways for them to interact, Libava said.

“Fast food franchisees need volume, they need to do big numbers. Profit margins not as big as they used to be.”

Most restaurants can’t afford to close for cleaning as they may be required to under local guidelines. Fast food locations across the US made the news over the last 18 months for outbreaks among workers and had to close for days at a time to deep clean. Closures are still happening – a South Carolina Apple store just closed until next week after 20 employees were exposed to COVID, and three Walmart locations in New Orleans also had to temporarily close for the same reason.

Vaccinations and proper cleaning protocols are even more key for fast food businesses.

“You’re handling food, and you’re dealing with the public,” Libava pointed out. Food and retail are some of the most dangerous industries for workers when it comes to contracting COVID, with cooks at especially high risk according to a study from The University of San Francisco.

Libava anticipates some of the arguments franchisees might make back to him. Negative publicity could be a problem, and they’ll “have to be willing to deal with some blowback,” he says. Finding employees with an extra barrier to entry might also be difficult, given the labor shortage hitting fast food, acknowledges.

In the end, though, the benefits of a vaccinated franchise workforce outweigh potential short-term difficulties, Libava said. He’s optimistic about appealing to franchisees, who may be willing to require vaccines if it means they can continue fulfilling their dreams of owning a business.

“It’s not about freedom, it’s about staying open,” he told Insider.

