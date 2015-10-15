Fast food fails from McDonald's, Chipotle, Domino's, and more

Thanks to social media, consumers have more power than ever before.

When restaurants mess up, customers are quick to criticise over social media.

We found some hilarious fast food fails at brands ranging from McDonald’s to Domino’s.

From Big Macs that are slightly off, to Taco Bell’s newest menu item, here are some of the biggest fails.

Not even Chipotle is safe.

This McDonald's grilled chicken deluxe is looking extra crispy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zK8iSFpj50/embed/ Width: 658px This Taco Bell quesadilla is not cut into pieces. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6sd0h7F9u1/embed/ Width: 658px This is supposed to be a breakfast burrito from McDonald's -- but it seems weirdly empty. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tNgpRBq6wT/embed/ Width: 658px A customer was unimpressed with Dairy Queen's effort to make a Spiderman cake. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/loaJt5EpdG/embed/ Width: 658px While rolling a burrito does take skill, this one is an ultimate Chipotle fail. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6WVyoTN31R/embed/ Width: 658px This burger looks nothing like McDonald's advertisement. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/dtGC5tvgrV/embed/ Width: 658px Burger King missed the cup by a few inches here... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/b-dLHOsAEy/embed/ Width: 658px Taco Bell's Dorito's gordita crunch appears soggy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7G-C7ZRMYD/embed/ Width: 658px A McDonald's burger patty has been replaced by bread here. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7_YEVaRtI-/embed/ Width: 658px This person is disappointed their Taco Bell's Cap'n Crunch delights don't look like the advertisement. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Fm41huLIa/embed/ Width: 658px According to this customer, this was a Domino's online ordering fail. Half cheese, half nothing? Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8JoBbXNA9q/embed/ Width: 658px This person also says they had an online ordering fail at Chipotle. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/620iaRhfun/embed/ Width: 658px A McDonald's Quarter Pounder with cheese is missing the burger patties. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3Mzpjpoijq/embed/ Width: 658px This customer claims they found a screw in their Wendy's chicken sandwich. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/aL3xWXgj0s/embed/ Width: 658px Extra cheese on the side, courtesy of Papa John's. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/eLm7qyzGTw/embed/ Width: 658px Have you ever actually measured a Subway sandwich? This person did and apparently we might all be getting ripped off. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2-_KbyEAhU/embed/ Width: 658px The caption on this one: 'Thanks Chipotle, I love eating labels.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8WLzCcMfQv/embed/ Width: 658px Taco Bell was too quick with this one. The quesadilla wasn't done cooking yet! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2NEOtCnUUG/embed/ Width: 658px Apparently it can't always look like the advertisement. Another Taco Bell fail. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/09I-9Buq2E/embed/ Width: 658px Although there are three ways to spell Hanukkah, Dairy Queen might want to check the spelling on this one. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/hHnL8BGoJt/embed/ Width: 658px

