FACT OR FICTION? The Craziest Fast Food Urban Legends

FICTION

Whether or not KFC is using 'chicken' in the fast-food chain's recipes is called into question on a number of websites.

The website urbanlegendsonline.com claims Kentucky Fried Chicken became KFC to conceal a government mandated name change after the 'organisms' used by the chain as a source of meat could no longer be considered chickens.

It goes on to allege the genetically modified birds have no beaks, feet or feathers.

This is fiction. In KFC's Ingredient Guide, the company lists chicken, indicating no such name change was mandated. And the name change had nothing to do with ingredients sourced by the company.