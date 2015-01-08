What Taco Bell And McDonald's Meals Look Like After 2 Years Of Just Sitting There

A Michigan chiropractor has been saving a Taco bell chicken taco and McDonald’s cheeseburger with fries for years, and none of the items have appeared to rot.

Dr. Jaqueline Vaughn purchased the meals two years ago and put them on display in her office, Vaughn Chiropractic, in Waterford, Michigan.

The meals have remained there ever since, sitting uncovered next to the patient sign-in sheet.

None of the food has grown mould or started to smell, according to Jessica Freed, a chiropractic assistant who works in the office.

“You would think there would at least be bugs coming around, but we don’t see any at all,” Freed told Business Insider.

She said the office displays the food to remind patients that fast food is unhealthy.

“Fast food is just terrible for you,” she said. “We are showing our patients that it won’t mould and even the bugs won’t touch it.”

Here’s a close-up of the taco:

Stories about McDonald’s hamburgers that last years before rotting are frequently cited as evidence that fast food is loaded with preservatives.

McDonald’s USA offers another explanation.

“In the right environment, our burgers, fries and other menu items could decompose. The reason our food may appear not to decompose comes down to a matter of simple science. In order for decomposition to occur, you need certain conditions — specifically moisture. Without sufficient moisture — either in the food itself or the environment — bacteria and mould may not grow and therefore, decomposition is unlikely. So if food is or becomes dry enough, it is unlikely to grow mould or bacteria or decompose. Food prepared at home that is left to dehydrate could see similar results. Look closely, the burgers you are seeing are likely dried out and dehydrated, and by no means ‘the same as the day they were purchased.'”

Dr. Keith Warriner, the program director at the University of Guelph’s Department of Food Science and Quality Assurance gives a lengthier explanation that you can read here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.