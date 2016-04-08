Taco Bell, Domino's, and Sonic are making it easier for lazy people to order food

Is clicking a few buttons or picking up your phone to order food too much work? No worries — fast-food companies are working to make getting a meal even easier.

From “zero-click” ordering, to messaging a bot to order tacos, to emoji-based purchases, new technology is making it easier than ever to purchase fast food. You don’t need to feel bad for being lazy — it’s the future of the restaurant industry.

Here are four of the latest, greatest, and laziest ways to order fast-food in 2016:

Order Domino’s by simply opening an app

On Wednesday, Domino’s announced it was rolling out a “no touch” ordering app. The first time you use the app, you have to set up your account and pizza preference. Every time after that, you simply launch the app and the company automatically places the order for your saved pizza of choice.

“Zero-click ordering is a dream come true for us,” Dennis Maloney, chief digital officer at Domino’s, said in a statement. “I’m not saying the idea came to me in a dream (and I’m not saying it didn’t), but I challenge someone to dream up an easier way to order.”

Get Taco Bell via chat bot

The taco chain recently teamed up with workplace instant-messaging service Slack to launch “TacoBot.” The bot can answer questions, recommend items, and even offer some sassy responses.

While TacoBot is currently being tested at companies such as Giphy, Fullscreen, and FoodBeast, Taco Bell says it plans to expand the bot to other companies over the next few months.

Buy Sonic shakes on Instagram

Sonic revealed on Wednesday that Coachella attendees would be able to order a milkshake designed for Instagram by using the “buy now” button on the social media platform. In fact, the #SquareShakes would only be available for purchase via Instagram.

“Instagram and food are kind of made for each other — I would say it’s the perfect platform for food,” Sonic CMO Todd Smith told Business Insider.

Tweet emojis for more Domino’s

Last year, the pizza chain introduced the “tweet to order” system. With the program, customers could tweet a pizza emoji at the brand to order a fresh pie.

The company called the Twitter-based ordering system a “five-second exchange.” The emoji experiment, along with “no touch” ordering, are part of Domino’s wider digital push, as more than half of the pizza retailers now take place digitally.

