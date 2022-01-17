I ordered chicken tenders from 5 fast-food chains and the best were from the smallest chain

Of all the chicken tenders I tried, the ones from Whataburger didn’t completely blow me away. Whataburger chicken tenders. Erin McDowell/Insider A three-piece chicken tender cost only $4.44 at Whataburger at the location I visited in Austin, Texas.

The chicken tenders were large and perfectly fried. Whataburger chicken tender with ranch sauce in the background. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought the tenders could only be described as “classic” — they weren’t anything out-of-the-box, but I enjoyed them.

The meat inside was juicy, but I thought the fried coating outside could have had a bit more crunch. Whataburger chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider The chicken tenders tasted good on their own, as well as with ranch dipping sauce. They weren’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. However, I did think the other tenders were slightly crispier and had just the slightest hint of more flavor in the batter. Regardless, for less than $5, I’d definitely order these again.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken tenders were good … but I really just use them as a vehicle for the chain’s Chick-fil-A sauce. Chick-fil-A chicken tenders in a box. Erin McDowell/Insider A three-piece chicken tender costs $7.65 at my nearest location when it’s not included in a meal deal.

Some of the chicken pieces looked slightly darker and more fried than others. Chick-fil-A chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider There were small bits of fried breading scattered on the outside, which I always love with a chicken tender.

The chicken tenders were nicely fried but still juicy on the inside. Chick-fil-A chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider However, they weren’t quite as crispy as I expected. I wanted a distinct crunch when I bit into the tenders, but they didn’t deliver that. In the end, it’s largely up to personal preference. When I dipped them in the chain’s signature Chick-fil-A sauce, the experience was nothing short of mouthwatering. However, the actual chicken tenders were just alright — it was the sauce that took them over the edge.

KFC’s chicken tenders landed in the middle of the pack. KFC chicken tenders. Erin McDowell/Insider On the day I tried these, I ordered a five-piece tender meal for $12.95, excluding taxes and fees. However, a four-piece tender meal, which comes with a side, sauce, and a drink, costs $10.55, excluding taxes and fees.

The tenders were crispy on the outside, but I thought they were slightly on the smaller side when compared to the others I tried. KFC chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider However, they did have bits of fried breading clinging to the outside that I knew would make for a nice texture.

The chicken tenders were flavorful and contained a fair amount of white meat chicken. KFC chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider However, the slightly smaller size meant they didn’t come out on top when compared to the last two chains I tried.

My second-favorite chicken tenders came from Popeyes. Popeyes box with fries, chicken tenders, and a biscuit. Erin McDowell/Insider A three-piece-tender combo came to $12.40, before taxes and fees. The meal deal included a large serving of fries, a drink, and a biscuit — as well as a choice from a variety of different dipping sauces.

The chicken tenders from Popeyes were crispy, flaky, and crunchy. Popeyes chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider I really liked the crunchy outside of the chicken tenders from Popeyes.

The meat inside was flaky and moist as well. Popeyes chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider I also thought the batter was quite flavorful — I could taste hints of seasoning and buttermilk, although they weren’t quite as buttery-tasting as the Chick-fil-A tenders.

But my favorite chicken tenders came from Raising Cane’s. Raising Cane’s box of chicken tenders, fries, toast, and sauces. Erin McDowell/Insider My six-piece meal came to $14.27, including tax, but a three-finger combo that comes with three chicken fingers, fries, Cane’s sauce, Texas toast, and a regular drink costs $6.38 excluding tax and any additions or swaps. Raising Cane’s was the smallest chain I tried — they have 600 locations in 31 states.

The chicken tenders were super crispy. Raising Cane’s chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider The chicken tenders were also thick. After biting in, I could actually see the strips of white chicken underneath, which, in my experience, you don’t always find with fast-food chicken tenders.