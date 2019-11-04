We asked 3,000 fast-food fans what chains they refuse to eat at. Here are the 15 most-hated brands in the industry.

Hollis Johnson Fast food can be a polarising topic.

When we asked 3,000 readers of Business Insider’s fast-food coverage about their favourite chains, we heard plenty about the best burgers and cleanest bathrooms. But, we also wanted to know which chains were the worst around – the fast-food joints that they refused to eat at.

These fast-food aficionados have no love for certain chains.

We crunched the numbers, dividing the amount of people who refused to eat at a certain chain by the number of people who said they had visited that chain in the last six month, creating a “refusal ratio.” This helped us figure out which chains people consciously object to, as opposed to those they may not visit due to regional constraints, like West Coast-based In-N-Out.

In-N-Out’s refusal ratio was zero, as not a single person who responded to our poll said that they refused to eat at the chain. Other major chains such as McDonald’s and Starbucks had relatively low refusal ratios of under 10%.

Here are the chains that fast-food fans are most likely to say they refuse to eat at, with refusal ratios of 10% or higher.

15. Subway

Charles Krupa/ AP

Refusal ratio: 10%

12. Chick-fil-A (tie)

Hollis Johnson

Refusal ratio: 11%

12. Bojangles’ (tie)

Hollis Johnson

Refusal ratio: 11%

12. Qdoba (tie)

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 11%

10. Burger King (tie)

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 13%

10. KFC (tie)

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 13%

7. Panda Express (tie)

Marina Nazario/Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 14%

7. Chipotle (tie)

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 14%

7. Jimmy John’s (tie)

Refusal ratio: 14%

6. Carl’s Jr.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 16%

4. Arby’s (tie)

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 17%

4. Jack in the Box (tie)

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 17%

3. Papa John’s

Kate Taylor

Refusal ratio: 18%

1. Little Caesars (tie)

Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

Refusal ratio: 26%

1. Hardee’s (tie)

Courtesy of Hardee’s

Refusal ratio: 26%

