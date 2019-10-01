The 8 fast-food chains with the cleanest restaurants in America, according to customers

Gregory Smith/Associated Press Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, and Starbucks topped the list of cleanest fast-food chains in America.

Fast-food chains have a bad reputation when it comes to keeping restaurants clean.

Business Insider asked more than 3,000 people who read our fast-food coverage which chains have the cleanest locations.

Chick-fil-A,In-N-Out, and Starbucks topped the list.

Read on to see which eight chains customers say have the cleanest restaurants in America.

No one wants to visit a fast-food chain with a grubby dining room and unknown germs lurking in the kitchen.

People across America are sceptical of many fast-food chains’ abilities to meet basic standards of cleanliness. So, Business Insider asked more than 3,000 people who read our fast-food coverage which chains they believe have the cleanest restaurants.

To avoid penalising smaller regional chains, we crunched the numbers to create a score based on the percentage of people who said they visited a chain in the last six months and who said the brand had the cleanest restaurants. While the data collection wasn’t super scientific, it quickly revealed which fast-food chains customers believe to be the cleanest.



Few customers were willing to vouch for most fast-food giants’ cleanliness. In the case of most chains – including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Subway – fewer than 10% of respondents said that they believed the brand had the cleanest restaurants in the industry.

However, a handful of chains stood out. Here are the eight fast-food chains with the cleanest restaurants in the industry, according to customers.

8. Five Guys

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

10% of people who had visited Five Guys in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.

7. Whataburger

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

11% of people who had visited Whataburger in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.

6. Chipotle

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

15% of people who had visited Chipotle in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.

5. Culver’s

Culver’s / Yelp

20% of people who had visited Five Guys in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.

4. Panera Bread

21% of people who had visited Panera in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.

3. Starbucks

Ted S. Warren/AP Images

27% of people who had visited Starbucks in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.



2. In-N-Out

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

30% of people who had visited In-N-Out in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.

1. Chick-fil-A

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

55% of people who had visited Chick-fil-A in the last six months said the brand had the cleanest restaurants.

