The 8 fast-food chains with the best bathrooms in America, according to people who use them

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Sometimes, you need to find a bathroom — and your only option is a fast-food chain.

Which fast-food chain has the best bathrooms in America? We asked more than 3,000 people in an attempt to find out.

Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are home to America’s favourite chain restaurant bathrooms.

Read on to see which eight fast-food chains have the best restrooms in America, according to customers.

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. And sometimes, the only place to relieve yourself is the bathroom at a fast-food chain.

In search of the best bathrooms in fast food, Business Insider asked more than 3,000 people who read our fast-food coverage to give us feedback on the best and worst chains in the US. One question we were desperate to answer: Which fast-food chain has the best bathrooms in America?

We took people’s answers and created a bathroom score, based on the percentage of people who visited a chain in the last six months and said the brand had the best bathrooms. That way, regional chains like In-N-Out and Whataburger wouldn’t miss out on winning the title of best bathroom in fast food.



It was not fully scientific, but people’s answers helped identify a few standouts – especially as most chains ended up with very low bathroom scores. Fewer than 10% of visitors of chains including Subway, Domino’s, and Papa John’s said they believed these brands had the best bathrooms in the industry.

Here are the eight fast-food chains with the best bathrooms in America, according to customers.

8. Five Guys

Hollis Johnson

10% of people who visited Five Guys in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

7. Chipotle

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

11% of people who visited Chipotle in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

6. McDonald’s

Mike Blake/Reuters

12% of people who visited McDonald’s in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

5. Panera Bread

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

22% of people who visited Panera in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

3. Culver’s (tie)

Lydia Ramsey/Business Insider

23% of people who visited Culver’s in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

3. In-N-Out (tie)

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

23% of people who visited Panera in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

2. Starbucks

Ted S. Warren/AP Images

31% of people who visited McDonald’s in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

1. Chick-fil-A

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

51% of people who visited McDonald’s in the last six months said the chain had the best bathrooms.

