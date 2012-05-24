Fast Food Burgers Are Now Three Times Larger Than They Were In The 1950s

Fast food burgers, on average, are way bigger than they used to be, according to a graphic released by the centres for Disease Control.



How much bigger? Three times!

Soda inflation is even crazier. Sodas today are six times larger than they were in the 50s.

Here’s the graphic:

Photo: CDC

NOW SEE: 12 McDonald’s Menu Items That Failed Spectacularly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.